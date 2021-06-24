IIROC Trading Halt - DIR.R

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken hired Dave Hakstol on Thursday as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin play this fall. Hakstol will take on the challenge of leading the first-year organization in his second head job in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three plus seasons from 2015-19 and spent the past two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant. The 52-year-old Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances and was fired midway through his fourth season