IIROC Trading Halt - BLAZ.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BLAZ.P
Reason: Pending Closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
