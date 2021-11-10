IIROC Trading Halt - BIPC

The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Throughout Dont’a Hightower’s nine seasons in New England, the veteran linebacker said the identity of the Patriots’ defense has always been predicated on two things — being physical and stopping the run. Both will need to be on display this week as the Patriots prepare for a Cleveland Browns offense that has the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL in averaging 160 yards per game. It’s unclear who will be anchoring that attack for Cleveland on Sunday with star runni