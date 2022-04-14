IIROC Trading Halt - BEP.PR.R
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
TSX Symbol: BEP.PR.R
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
