IIROC Trading Halt - ANKH.P

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s always been one of the most murky areas in baseball: What exactly constitutes a check-swing? Suffice to say, a lot of people were taking a swing at that one Thursday night after San Francisco's Wilmer Flores was ruled out on precisely that kind of call, ending the Giants' 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series. A hotly disputed call, too. So how far does a big league hitter have to go with his swing in order for a pitch to