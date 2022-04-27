IIROC Trading Halt - AH.DB
TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Aleafia Health Inc.
TSX Symbol: AH.DB
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:05 PM
