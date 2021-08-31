IIROC Trade Resumption - VRT

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for. NFL Network first reported the trade Tuesday as teams whittled their rosters to the maximum 53-player limit. The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition