IIROC Trade Resumption - VRT
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Veritas Pharma Inc.
CSE Symbol: VRT
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/1/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
