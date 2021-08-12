IIROC Trade Resumption - VAI.X

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: OLDCO International Inc.

CSE Symbol: VAI.X

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c4515.html