IIROC Trade Resumption - RAMM
VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Ramm Pharma Corp.
CSE Symbol: RAMM
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
