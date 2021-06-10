IIROC Trade Resumption - PLAY

The Canadian Press

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer after he left Liverpool. The 30-year-old Netherlands international has joined on a three-year deal until 2024, PSG said in a statement on Thursday. He played 237 games over five seasons for Liverpool, helping the English side win the Champions League and the Premier League. His chose not to renew his contract and was initially expected to join Barcelona. But PSG reportedly came in with a better salary o