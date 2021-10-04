IIROC Trade Resumption - PKK

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper logged off his final Zoom of the season — a 2021 in which the Philadelphia Phillies slugger hit .309 with 35 homers and led baseball in OPS — with a hopeful hint about a future conversation. “Hopefully, I talk to you guys in November,” he said. Harper may get the call next month that he is the National League MVP after he carried the Phillies into NL East contention down to the final week of the season. Hey, the Phillies might have to set up a postseason awards h