IIROC Trade Resumption - PKK

Yahoo Sports

Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.