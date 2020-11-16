Benny&Co. celebrates 60 years of family entrepreneurship

Quebec's largest family rotisserie chain continues to grow

and remains focused on the future

BOIS-DES-FILION, QC, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Benny&Co., the largest family rotisserie chain in Quebec, is proud of the progress it has made since the opening of the Benny family's first restaurant in Joliette in 1960. At the dawn of a new decade, the company continues to see growth in its business model, despite the pandemic. In addition to planning the opening of six restaurants in Quebec over the next few months, Benny&Co. is also becoming a strategic partner of AecopaQ and has signed a major agreement with Hydroserre.

Benny&Co. is an increasingly strong brand that has carved out its own place in a highly competitive industry by promoting fast-casual service. Since 2006, the rotisseries from the Benny family have gradually adopted the Benny&Co. brand in order to come together to perpetuate the vision of the co-founders. Over the last 10 years, the company has grown from 12 to 63 restaurants and has seen its sales increase by 670%. Today, the family-owned business employs more than 1,800 people, 36 of whom are members of the Benny family, and sells more than eight million rotisserie chicken meals a year.

"From day one, we have been convinced of the superior quality of the product we offer and the potential of our business model, which relies primarily on local sourcing. Despite all our enthusiasm and vision, we could not have imagined such success and continued growth, which has been made possible by our loyal customers. Our long-term success is also the result of efficient succession planning. From a very young age, members of the 3rd generation of the Benny family were involved in the management of the restaurants and in the creation of the Benny&Co. identity," said Jean Benny, President and CEO and co-owner of Benny&Co.

Proud of its 63 restaurants in Quebec and Ontario, the chain will open a new rotisserie in Saint-Hyacinthe by the end of the year and plans to open seven new rotisseries in the coming year, including one in each of Valleyfield, Magog and Drummondville, representing an investment of $16 million and the creation of nearly 200 jobs. The results of online sales speak for themselves. From March 16 to November 1, 2020, Benny&Co. saw its delivery service increase by nearly 40% and orders on its website rise by more than 200%.

"Benny&Co. is a leader and one of the unifying elements in the restaurant industry in Quebec. The company has made the right decisions to stay the course since the beginning of the pandemic, which has not prevented it from joining forces with us to make our voice heard," stated David Lefebvre, Vice-President, Federal Affairs and Quebec, Restaurants Canada.

Betting on Downtown Montreal in 2021

Benny&Co. announces the opening of three restaurants in Montreal in 2021, including a downtown location. The pandemic has slightly delayed the company's arrival in the city. However, this period allowed it to review the interior design of its restaurants in order to adapt to the new reality. This new concept will be deployed first in Montreal and will subsequently benefit other restaurants located in the regions.

"Benny&Co. believes in downtown Montreal and, as entrepreneurs, we need to support one another and take calculated risks. Over the last ten years, we have been able to choose the right markets to open our restaurants. Of course, the pandemic has delayed some of our plans a little, but we have been able to adapt quickly thanks to our next generation. In the short term, we will focus on delivery to serve this new territory," said Yves Benny, Vice President of Market Development and co-owner of Benny&Co.

