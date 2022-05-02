IIROC Trade Resumption - KWG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: KWG Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: KWG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

