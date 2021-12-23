IIROC Trade Resumption - IONC

CBC

Power forward Javin DeLaurier signed a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, making him the first Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) player to later ink an NBA contract. DeLaurier spent the 2021 CEBL season with Niagara, helping lead the River Lions to the title game and earning a spot on the All-CEBL first team. The 23-year-old Mission Viejo, Calif., native averaged a double-double of 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds with the River Lions before signing with the Wisconsin Herd,