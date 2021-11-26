IIROC Trade Resumption - HOT.DB.V

The Canadian Press

GENEVA (AP) — Opponents of FIFA’s push for World Cups every two years seem scared of being toppled from the top of world soccer, its president Gianni Infantino said on Friday. Infantino’s speech to African soccer leaders was a clear criticism of Europe and South America which have dominated every World Cup and are threatening a boycott of biennial men’s tournaments. “Those who are against are those who are at the top,” Infantino told officials from the 54-nation Confederation of African Football