The Islands Of The Bahamas Announces Updated Travel And Entry Protocols

Mandatory Vacation-in-Place Requirement is Replaced by COVID-19 Health Insurance, Monitoring Procedures, and On-Island Rapid Testing for Those Staying Longer Than Five Days

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas today announced streamlined entry protocols that will enable visitors to better and more seamlessly enjoy The Bahamas vacation experience.

Effective 1 November 2020, The Bahamas will require all travelers to:

Obtain a COVID-19 RT PCR test five (5) days prior to arrival. Apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa at travel.gov.bs For the duration of the visit, complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes. Take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on Day 5 of the visit (unless departing on day 5). Always wear a mask and always social distance in public places.

In addition, beginning 14 November 2020, all visitors will be required to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Health Travel Visa. The insurance will cover travellers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas.

Specifics of the new protocols are as follows:

Prior to Travel:

1. COVID-19 RT-PCR Test

2. Bahamas Health Travel Visa

Upon Arrival

1. Comply with Monitoring Protocols:

2. Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Testing (if applicable):

Notwithstanding any health restrictions that may be implemented from time to time, all travelers abiding by these new protocols will be permitted to move about and explore the beauty and vibrant culture of The Bahamas beyond the confines of their hotel or other accommodations.

The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,000 square miles, which means conditions and instances of the virus can be different on each of the 16 islands available to welcome visitors. Travelers should check the status of their island destination before travelling by visiting Bahamas.com/travelupdates, where they can also review entry requirements applicable to each member of their party before booking a trip.

The Bahamas has remained diligent in its efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout the islands, and these measures are imperative to ensure that remains the case. The health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors remain the number one priority of public health officials. It is important to note, however, that due to fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, both in The Bahamas and worldwide, protocols are subject to change.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

General Manager, Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

