IIROC Trade Resumption - CFE
VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Cartier Iron Corporation
CSE Symbol: CFE
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/14/c2425.html