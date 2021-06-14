IIROC Trade Resumption - CFE

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Top tier athletes in Ontario can expect to be back in action by the end of the summer. Ontario said it has accelerated its return-to-play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as the province loosens COVID-19 restrictions. Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod said on Monday that high-level teams can now hold non-contact practice and dry-land training and they will be allowed to resume games as soon as August. The province's return-to-play plan applies to 18 leagues across six sports