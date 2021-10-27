IIROC Trade Resumption - AQN
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
TSX Symbol: AQN
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
