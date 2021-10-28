IIROC Trade Resumption - ANRG

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Running back Mark Ingram was traveling to New Orleans on Thursday, is slated to practice on Friday with the Saints and play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Sean Payton said. The Saints coach confirmed on Thursday that New Orleans had agreed to a trade with the Houston Texans that brings Ingram back to New Orleans, where he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career. Payton did not specify what the Saints were giving up in the deal with Houston and neithe