IIO investigating after woman injured in Surrey police shooting

B.C.'s police watchdog was in Surrey Tuesday to investigate after a woman was shot during an encounter with RCMP officers. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after officers fired shots that injured a woman in Surrey on Tuesday.

RCMP say they were called to the 10500-block of King George Boulevard following reports of a woman with a weapon. When officers found the woman, she was still carrying the weapon, RCMP said.

Following an "interaction between the woman and police," officers fired shots and the woman was injured, RCMP said. The woman was sent to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

British Columbia's Independent Investigations Office (IIO) — the province's civilian-led police oversight agency — is looking into the incident while the RCMP conducts a concurrent investigation.