IIO investigating after man injured in police shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

A portion of Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside is closed off by police cars and tape after an incident Saturday morning. (City of Vancouver - image credit)

A man is being treated for injuries after a police shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office, the oversight body that reviews all police actions resulting in death or serious harm, says it is investigating the police-involved shooting.

The confrontation occurred at the intersection of Columbia and East Hastings streets, in the city's Downtown Eastside. Police tape surrounded the intersection on all sides around 11 a.m.

In response to a tweet that said a man had been shot by officers, the Vancouver Police Department said a "suspect is being treated for non life-threatening injuries."

CBC News has reached out to witnesses and the VPD for more information.