IIM CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended to 22 September: Here's How to Apply

Last date to Apply for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has been extended to 22 September, 2021. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to conclude on 15 September 2021.

Candidates who wish to apply for the same can check register on CAT's official website: iimcat.ac.in.

CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate program. It is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are also used by some listed non-IIM member institutions.

CAT 2021 will be a computer-based test which is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November 2021. The exam will be held in three sessions. Admit card for the same will be available for download from 27 October onwards.

How to Apply for CAT 2021

Visit the official website of CAT: iimcat.ac.in

Click on 'Register' under new candidate registration

Register to generate unique User ID and password

Login using your User ID and password

Fill up the application form, choose the preferred test centres, and upload the required documents

Submit the application form and pay the application fee

In order to register for CAT 2021, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200. However, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,100.

In order to register for CAT 2021, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200. However, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,100.