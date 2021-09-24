IIM CAT 2021: Application edit window to open on 25 September; candidates can do so by visiting iimcat.ac.in

The application correction window for the Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2021 will open at 10 am on 25 September. Applicants who wish to make any changes to their registration form can do so till 5 pm on 27 September by visiting the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in.

Steps to make corrections in the IIM CAT 2021 form:

 Go to the official website at https://iimcat.ac.in  Click on the login option for registered candidates that is available on the homepage  Login using the required details  Make any modifications to the IIM CAT 2021 application, if required  Save the changes, submit the edited form and save a copy for the future

The application correction window is open only to those applicants who have successfully completed their registration for IIM CAT 2021 and paid the application fee as well.

Candidates can edit their signature, photograph, and test city preferences only in the application form. Details like the name of the applicant, date of birth, mobile number, state, and mail id cannot be altered during the correction window.

As per the guidelines, the signature and photograph should only be in the format on JPEG/JPG with a minimum resolution of 150 pixels/inch. The images should not be more than 80 KB in size.

After the application edit window is over, the admit cards will be out on 27 October.

The IIM CAT 2021 exam will be organised by IIM-Ahmedabad as a computer-based exam on 28 November. The exam is open to candidates who have completed their Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks. For SC, ST and PwD categories, the minimum qualification marks are 45 percent.

The IIM CAT 2021 is set to take place in three sessions across 158 cities. The results of the exam are expected to be announced in the second week of January next year.

Also See: IIM CAT 2021: Registrations end today at 5 pm; apply at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2021: Exam registration ends at 5 pm; interested candidates to apply at iimcat.ac.in

Read more on Education by Firstpost.