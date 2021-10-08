IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released: Details Here

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) on 28 November 2021. Students are advised to check the official website iimcat.ac.in post 5 pm on 27 October to download their admit card for the exam.

The IIM CAT 2021 is expected to take place in 158 cities and will be conducted in three sessions for admission into IIMs across the country.

The syllabus for CAT 2021 shall involve questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension to quantitative ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

According to the official notice, shortlisted candidates for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM shall also be sending interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly.

For more information on the criteria for shortlisting candidates in different IIMs, students are advised to visit the admission websites of the concerned IIMs. Following are a few steps to easily download the IIM CAT 2021 admit card.

Steps To Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Create a username and password for yourself on the homepage

Log in using your official credentials such as user ID and password

Press on link saying admit card and enter the required details

Download your IIM CAT admit card 2021

For future purposes, take a print out and keep it safe

Also Read: IIM CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended to 22 September: Here's How to Apply

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize 2021IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released: Details Here . Read more on Education by The Quint.