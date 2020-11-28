IIM CAT 2020 to be held today: Dress code, COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs to follow

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore today (Sunday, 29 November). Since the examination for admission to business schools across the country is conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special guidelines have been issued by authorities for the safety of candidates.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a total of 2,27,835 candidates have registered for the examination this year.

The exam will be held in three sessions " the first session will begin from 8.30 am, second at 12.30 pm and the last session will commence at 4.30 pm. Candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will have to report well in advance to allow time for frisking, verification, and staggered entry to the examination centre.

The gates of the exam centres will be closed 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

As for dress code for CAT 2020, candidates are allowed to wear socks, plain pullovers or sweaters/cardigans without pockets.

Those with a metal implant, pacemaker in their body will have to carry a supporting medical certificate at the exam centre.

Shoes or other footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Candidates will have to carry a print of their CAT 2020 admit card in A4-size paper. They will also be required to carry an original identity proof at the test centre for verification.

A report by Times Now said as per the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs, students appearing for CAT 2020 will have to maintain social distancing norms in the examination hall.

Candidates have been assigned time slots to reach the venue to avoid overcrowding. They will also have to follow the rope queues and floor marks while waiting for their turn to enter the examination centre.

Thermal checking will also be conducted at the entrance gate of the test centre for each candidate. All those appearing for the examination will have to cover their mouth and nose with face mask, carry gloves, and hand sanitiser bottles in the examination hall.

CAT 2020 will be held in three sessions, including verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes for answering questions under each section.

