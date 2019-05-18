IIHF World Championship 2019 hockey schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, live stream for every game

The 2019 IIHF World Championship heads to Slovakia in 2019. Here is everything to know, including how to watch on TV and live-stream online plus a complete schedule of games and updated standings.

While the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are heading into its stretch run, the hockey world will also turn its eyes towards the world stage as 16 teams converge on Slovakia for the 2019 IIHF Men's World Championship.

Sweden will look to repeat as champions and have a stocked roster that includes the New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and expected NHL Rookie of the Year Elias Pettersson. The big question is can Switzerland repeat their Cinderella run from 2018, where they won silver, or will that title belong to one of the two newly promoted teams, Great Britain and Italy?

Canada, who lost to the Swiss in the semifinals and finished in fourth last year, will look to return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2016. They'll be led by Vegas' Mark Stone and new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. The team that defeated them in 2018 in the bronze medal game, the United States, hopes to build on its finish from last year and are aiming for the first gold medal at the tournament since 1960.

Here's everything to know about the 2019 world ice hockey championship, including how to watch games on TV and stream online, plus a full schedule and updates standings.

When is the 2019 IIHF World Championship?

  • Dates: May 10-May 26

  • TV channels: NHL Network (U.S.) | TSN (Canada)

  • Live stream: IIHF | TSN.ca/live

Where is the 2019 world hockey championship?

The 2019 IIHF Men's World Championship begins Friday, May 10 and runs through Sunday, May 26. The tournament will be held in Kosice and Bratislava, Slovakia.

2019 world championship TV channels, live stream

NHL Network will air more than 30 games over the course of the Men's World Championship covering all USA Hockey and Hockey Canada contests including their matchup on May 21.

In Canada, TSN will carry all games across five TSN channels and TSN.ca.

The IIHF will also have a live stream through Game Center and on the World Championship YouTube Page (although, some games may be geoblocked).

Full TV schedule, results for 2019 world championship

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Finland 3, Canada 1

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Russia 5, Norway 2

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Slovakia 4, USA 1

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Czech Republic 5, Sweden 2

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN3

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Denmark 5, France 4 (SO)

6:15 a.m. ET

NHLN

Switzerland 9, Italy 0

6:15 a.m. ET

TSN

Germany 3, Great Britain 1

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Latvia 5, Austria 2

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN3

Finland 4, Slovakia 2

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Czech Republic 7, Norway 2

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN3

SUNDAY, MAY 12

USA 7, France 1

6:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Russia 5, Austria 0

6:15 a.m. ET

TSN4

Germany 2, Denmark 1

10:15 a.m. ET

Sweden 8, Italy 0

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Canada 8, Great Britain 0

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Switzerland 3, Latvia 1

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN2

MONDAY, MAY 13

USA 3, Finland 2 (OT)

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Russia 3, Czech Republic 0

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Canada 6, Slovakia 5

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Sweden 9, Norway 1

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN3

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Denmark 9, Great Britain 0

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Latvia 3, Italy 0

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Germany 4, France 1

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN

Switzerland 3, Austria 0

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN4

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

USA 6, Great Britain 3

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Switzerland 4, Norway 1

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Germany 3, Slovakia 2

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Russia 10, Italy 0

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN5

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Canada 5, France 2

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Sweden 9, Austria 1

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Finland 3, Denmark 1

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Czech Republic 6, Latvia 3

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN5

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Slovakia 6, France 3

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Norway 5, Austria 3

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Finland 5, Great Britain 0

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN5

Czech Republic 8, Italy 0

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN

SATURDAY, MAY 18

USA 7, Denmark 1

6:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Russia 3, Latvia 1

6:15 a.m. ET

TSN5

Canada 8, Germany 1

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Norway 7, Italy 1

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN2

Slovakia 7, Great Britain 1

2:15 p.m. ET

Sweden 4, Switzerland 3

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN5

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Germany vs. USA

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

Austria vs. Czech Republic

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN2

France vs. Finland

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN2

Switzerland vs. Russia

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN3

MONDAY, MAY 20

France vs. Great Britain

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN2

Sweden vs. Latvia

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Denmark

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Austria vs. Italy

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN2

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Finland vs. Germany

6:15 a.m. ET

TSN

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

6:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN2

Slovakia vs. Denmark

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Norway vs. Latvia

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN2

Canada vs. USA

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Sweden vs. Russia

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN2

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Quarterfinal

10:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal

10:15 a.m. ET

TSN3

Quarterfinal

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal

2:15 p.m. ET

TSN4

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Semifinal

9:15 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Semifinal

1:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Bronze medal game

9:45 a.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

Gold medal game

2:15 p.m. ET

NHLN, TSN

(All times Eastern)

World Championship standings

GROUP A

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Finland

4

0

1

13

2. Canada

4

1

0

12

3. Germany

4

1

0

12

4. USA

4

1

0

11

5. Slovakia

3

3

0

9

6. Denmark

2

3

0

5

7. France

0

4

1

1

8. Great Britain

0

6

0

0

GROUP B

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Russia

5

0

0

15

2. Sweden

4

1

0

12

3. Switzerland

4

1

0

12

4. Czech Republic

4

1

0

12

5. Latvia

2

3

0

6

6. Norway

2

4

0

6

7. Austria

0

5

0

0

8. Italy

0

6

0

0

Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point

