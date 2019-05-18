IIHF World Championship 2019 hockey schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, live stream for every game
While the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are heading into its stretch run, the hockey world will also turn its eyes towards the world stage as 16 teams converge on Slovakia for the 2019 IIHF Men's World Championship.
Sweden will look to repeat as champions and have a stocked roster that includes the New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and expected NHL Rookie of the Year Elias Pettersson. The big question is can Switzerland repeat their Cinderella run from 2018, where they won silver, or will that title belong to one of the two newly promoted teams, Great Britain and Italy?
Canada, who lost to the Swiss in the semifinals and finished in fourth last year, will look to return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2016. They'll be led by Vegas' Mark Stone and new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. The team that defeated them in 2018 in the bronze medal game, the United States, hopes to build on its finish from last year and are aiming for the first gold medal at the tournament since 1960.
Here's everything to know about the 2019 world ice hockey championship, including how to watch games on TV and stream online, plus a full schedule and updates standings.
When is the 2019 IIHF World Championship?
Dates: May 10-May 26
TV channels: NHL Network (U.S.) | TSN (Canada)
Live stream: IIHF | TSN.ca/live
Where is the 2019 world hockey championship?
The 2019 IIHF Men's World Championship begins Friday, May 10 and runs through Sunday, May 26. The tournament will be held in Kosice and Bratislava, Slovakia.
2019 world championship TV channels, live stream
NHL Network will air more than 30 games over the course of the Men's World Championship covering all USA Hockey and Hockey Canada contests including their matchup on May 21.
In Canada, TSN will carry all games across five TSN channels and TSN.ca.
The IIHF will also have a live stream through Game Center and on the World Championship YouTube Page (although, some games may be geoblocked).
Full TV schedule, results for 2019 world championship
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Finland 3, Canada 1
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Russia 5, Norway 2
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Slovakia 4, USA 1
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Czech Republic 5, Sweden 2
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN3
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Denmark 5, France 4 (SO)
6:15 a.m. ET
NHLN
Switzerland 9, Italy 0
6:15 a.m. ET
TSN
Germany 3, Great Britain 1
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Latvia 5, Austria 2
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN3
Finland 4, Slovakia 2
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Czech Republic 7, Norway 2
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN3
SUNDAY, MAY 12
USA 7, France 1
6:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Russia 5, Austria 0
6:15 a.m. ET
TSN4
Germany 2, Denmark 1
10:15 a.m. ET
Sweden 8, Italy 0
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Canada 8, Great Britain 0
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Switzerland 3, Latvia 1
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN2
MONDAY, MAY 13
USA 3, Finland 2 (OT)
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Russia 3, Czech Republic 0
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Canada 6, Slovakia 5
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Sweden 9, Norway 1
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN3
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Denmark 9, Great Britain 0
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Latvia 3, Italy 0
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Germany 4, France 1
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN
Switzerland 3, Austria 0
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN4
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
USA 6, Great Britain 3
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Switzerland 4, Norway 1
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Germany 3, Slovakia 2
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Russia 10, Italy 0
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN5
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Canada 5, France 2
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Sweden 9, Austria 1
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Finland 3, Denmark 1
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Czech Republic 6, Latvia 3
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN5
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Slovakia 6, France 3
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Norway 5, Austria 3
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Finland 5, Great Britain 0
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN5
Czech Republic 8, Italy 0
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN
SATURDAY, MAY 18
USA 7, Denmark 1
6:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Russia 3, Latvia 1
6:15 a.m. ET
TSN5
Canada 8, Germany 1
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Norway 7, Italy 1
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN2
Slovakia 7, Great Britain 1
2:15 p.m. ET
Sweden 4, Switzerland 3
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN5
SUNDAY, MAY 19
Germany vs. USA
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
Austria vs. Czech Republic
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN2
France vs. Finland
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN2
Switzerland vs. Russia
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN3
MONDAY, MAY 20
France vs. Great Britain
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN2
Sweden vs. Latvia
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Denmark
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Austria vs. Italy
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN2
TUESDAY, MAY 21
Finland vs. Germany
6:15 a.m. ET
TSN
Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
6:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN2
Slovakia vs. Denmark
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Norway vs. Latvia
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN2
Canada vs. USA
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Sweden vs. Russia
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN2
THURSDAY, MAY 23
Quarterfinal
10:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinal
10:15 a.m. ET
TSN3
Quarterfinal
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinal
2:15 p.m. ET
TSN4
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Semifinal
9:15 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Semifinal
1:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Bronze medal game
9:45 a.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
Gold medal game
2:15 p.m. ET
NHLN, TSN
(All times Eastern)
World Championship standings
GROUP A
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Finland
4
0
1
13
2. Canada
4
1
0
12
3. Germany
4
1
0
12
4. USA
4
1
0
11
5. Slovakia
3
3
0
9
6. Denmark
2
3
0
5
7. France
0
4
1
1
8. Great Britain
0
6
0
0
GROUP B
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Russia
5
0
0
15
2. Sweden
4
1
0
12
3. Switzerland
4
1
0
12
4. Czech Republic
4
1
0
12
5. Latvia
2
3
0
6
6. Norway
2
4
0
6
7. Austria
0
5
0
0
8. Italy
0
6
0
0
Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point