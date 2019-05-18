IIHF World Championship 2019 hockey schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, live stream for every game

While the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are heading into its stretch run, the hockey world will also turn its eyes towards the world stage as 16 teams converge on Slovakia for the 2019 IIHF Men's World Championship.

Sweden will look to repeat as champions and have a stocked roster that includes the New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and expected NHL Rookie of the Year Elias Pettersson. The big question is can Switzerland repeat their Cinderella run from 2018, where they won silver, or will that title belong to one of the two newly promoted teams, Great Britain and Italy?

Canada, who lost to the Swiss in the semifinals and finished in fourth last year, will look to return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2016. They'll be led by Vegas' Mark Stone and new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. The team that defeated them in 2018 in the bronze medal game, the United States, hopes to build on its finish from last year and are aiming for the first gold medal at the tournament since 1960.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's everything to know about the 2019 world ice hockey championship, including how to watch games on TV and stream online, plus a full schedule and updates standings.

When is the 2019 IIHF World Championship?

Dates: May 10-May 26

TV channels: NHL Network (U.S.) | TSN (Canada)

Live stream: IIHF | TSN.ca/live

Where is the 2019 world hockey championship?

The 2019 IIHF Men's World Championship begins Friday, May 10 and runs through Sunday, May 26. The tournament will be held in Kosice and Bratislava, Slovakia.

2019 world championship TV channels, live stream

NHL Network will air more than 30 games over the course of the Men's World Championship covering all USA Hockey and Hockey Canada contests including their matchup on May 21.

Story continues

In Canada, TSN will carry all games across five TSN channels and TSN.ca.

The IIHF will also have a live stream through Game Center and on the World Championship YouTube Page (although, some games may be geoblocked).

Full TV schedule, results for 2019 world championship

FRIDAY, MAY 10 Finland 3, Canada 1 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Russia 5, Norway 2 10:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Slovakia 4, USA 1 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Czech Republic 5, Sweden 2 2:15 p.m. ET TSN3 SATURDAY, MAY 11 Denmark 5, France 4 (SO) 6:15 a.m. ET NHLN Switzerland 9, Italy 0 6:15 a.m. ET TSN Germany 3, Great Britain 1 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Latvia 5, Austria 2 10:15 a.m. ET TSN3 Finland 4, Slovakia 2 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Czech Republic 7, Norway 2 2:15 p.m. ET TSN3 SUNDAY, MAY 12 USA 7, France 1 6:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Russia 5, Austria 0 6:15 a.m. ET TSN4 Germany 2, Denmark 1 10:15 a.m. ET ... Sweden 8, Italy 0 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Canada 8, Great Britain 0 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Switzerland 3, Latvia 1 2:15 p.m. ET TSN2 MONDAY, MAY 13 USA 3, Finland 2 (OT) 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Russia 3, Czech Republic 0 10:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Canada 6, Slovakia 5 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Sweden 9, Norway 1 2:15 p.m. ET TSN3 TUESDAY, MAY 14 Denmark 9, Great Britain 0 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Latvia 3, Italy 0 10:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Germany 4, France 1 2:15 p.m. ET TSN Switzerland 3, Austria 0 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN4 WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 USA 6, Great Britain 3 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Switzerland 4, Norway 1 10:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Germany 3, Slovakia 2 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Russia 10, Italy 0 2:15 p.m. ET TSN5 THURSDAY, MAY 16 Canada 5, France 2 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Sweden 9, Austria 1 10:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Finland 3, Denmark 1 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Czech Republic 6, Latvia 3 2:15 p.m. ET TSN5 FRIDAY, MAY 17 Slovakia 6, France 3 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Norway 5, Austria 3 10:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Finland 5, Great Britain 0 2:15 p.m. ET TSN5 Czech Republic 8, Italy 0 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN SATURDAY, MAY 18 USA 7, Denmark 1 6:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Russia 3, Latvia 1 6:15 a.m. ET TSN5 Canada 8, Germany 1 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Norway 7, Italy 1 10:15 a.m. ET TSN2 Slovakia 7, Great Britain 1 2:15 p.m. ET ... Sweden 4, Switzerland 3 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN5 SUNDAY, MAY 19 Germany vs. USA 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 Austria vs. Czech Republic 10:15 a.m. ET TSN2 France vs. Finland 2:15 p.m. ET TSN2 Switzerland vs. Russia 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN3 MONDAY, MAY 20 France vs. Great Britain 10:15 a.m. ET TSN2 Sweden vs. Latvia 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Canada vs. Denmark 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Austria vs. Italy 2:15 p.m. ET TSN2 TUESDAY, MAY 21 Finland vs. Germany 6:15 a.m. ET TSN Czech Republic vs. Switzerland 6:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN2 Slovakia vs. Denmark 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Norway vs. Latvia 10:15 a.m. ET TSN2 Canada vs. USA 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Sweden vs. Russia 2:15 p.m. ET TSN2 THURSDAY, MAY 23 Quarterfinal 10:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Quarterfinal 10:15 a.m. ET TSN3 Quarterfinal 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN Quarterfinal 2:15 p.m. ET TSN4 SATURDAY, MAY 25 Semifinal 9:15 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Semifinal 1:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN SUNDAY, MAY 26 Bronze medal game 9:45 a.m. ET NHLN, TSN Gold medal game 2:15 p.m. ET NHLN, TSN

(All times Eastern)

World Championship standings

GROUP A

Team Wins Losses OTL Points 1. Finland 4 0 1 13 2. Canada 4 1 0 12 3. Germany 4 1 0 12 4. USA 4 1 0 11 5. Slovakia 3 3 0 9 6. Denmark 2 3 0 5 7. France 0 4 1 1 8. Great Britain 0 6 0 0

Switzerland 3, Latvia 1 2:15 p.m. ET TSN2

GROUP B

Team Wins Losses OTL Points 1. Russia 5 0 0 15 2. Sweden 4 1 0 12 3. Switzerland 4 1 0 12 4. Czech Republic 4 1 0 12 5. Latvia 2 3 0 6 6. Norway 2 4 0 6 7. Austria 0 5 0 0 8. Italy 0 6 0 0

Wins in regulation = 3 points

Overtime win = 2 points

Overtime loss = 1 point



