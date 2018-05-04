IIHF World Championship 2018: Today's scores, schedule, live updates
The 2018 IIHF World Championship began Friday for the United States and Canada as the powerhouse nations met head to head in a shootout thriller.
This year's tournament, played in Denmark, runs May 4-20. The majority of games — and every one featuring the U.S. and Canada — are scheduled to be broadcast live on NHL Network and TSN (in Canada). Due to the time difference, puck drops vary between early morning to afternoon in the Eastern time zone.
Follow along with live updates, scores and the schedule for every game below.
IIHF World Championship: Live stream
United States | Canada
Today's IIHF World Championship games, scores and how to watch live (all times Eastern).
Friday, May 4
USA 5, Canada 4 (SO)
Russia 7, France 0
Sweden 5, Belarus 0
Denmark 3, Germany 2
IIHF World Championship standings
IIHF World Championship schedule
Here is the full schedule for the United States and Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, including broadcast information for viewers in both countries.
All times Eastern.
Sunday, May 13
Preliminary
Saturday, May 5
USA vs. Denmark, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Sunday, May 6
Canada vs. Korea, 6 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Monday, May 7
USA vs. Germany, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Denmark, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Thursday, May 10
USA vs. Latvia, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Norway, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Friday, May 11
USA vs. Korea, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Saturday, May 12
Canada vs. Finland, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Sunday, May 13
USA vs. Norway, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Monday, May 14
Canada vs. Latvia, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN
Tuesday, May 15
USA vs. Finland, 6 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Canada vs. Germany, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinals: May 17
Semifinals: May 19
Sunday, May 20
Bronze medal game, 9:30 a.m., NHLN, TSN
Golden medal game, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN