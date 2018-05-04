IIHF World Championship 2018: Today's scores, schedule, live updates

A complete viewer's guide to watch the IIHF World Championship, including full schedule details for Team USA and Team Canada and how to live stream every tournament game.

IIHF World Championship 2018: Today's scores, schedule, live updates

A complete viewer's guide to watch the IIHF World Championship, including full schedule details for Team USA and Team Canada and how to live stream every tournament game.

The 2018 IIHF World Championship began Friday for the United States and Canada as the powerhouse nations met head to head in a shootout thriller.

This year's tournament, played in Denmark, runs May 4-20. The majority of games — and every one featuring the U.S. and Canada — are scheduled to be broadcast live on NHL Network and TSN (in Canada). Due to the time difference, puck drops vary between early morning to afternoon in the Eastern time zone.

Follow along with live updates, scores and the schedule for every game below.

IIHF World Championship: Live stream

United States | Canada

Today's IIHF World Championship games, scores and how to watch live (all times Eastern).

Friday, May 4

USA 5, Canada 4 (SO)

Russia 7, France 0

Sweden 5, Belarus 0

Denmark 3, Germany 2

IIHF World Championship standings

Group A

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Austria

Belarus

France

Russia

Slovakia

Sweden

Group B

United States

Canada

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Korea

Latvia

Norway

IIHF World Championship schedule

Here is the full schedule for the United States and Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, including broadcast information for viewers in both countries.

All times Eastern.

Sunday, May 13

Preliminary

Saturday, May 5

USA vs. Denmark, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Sunday, May 6

Canada vs. Korea, 6 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Monday, May 7

USA vs. Germany, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Denmark, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Thursday, May 10

USA vs. Latvia, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Norway, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Friday, May 11

USA vs. Korea, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Saturday, May 12

Canada vs. Finland, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Sunday, May 13

USA vs. Norway, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Monday, May 14

Canada vs. Latvia, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Tuesday, May 15

USA vs. Finland, 6 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Germany, 10 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinals: May 17

Semifinals: May 19

Sunday, May 20

Bronze medal game, 9:30 a.m., NHLN, TSN

Golden medal game, 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN


