IIHF call council meeting to discuss impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The International Ice Hockey Federation says it will hold a meeting of its council on Monday to discuss the implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its upcoming events.

The IIHF said in a statement Friday that it was "deeply concerned" by the Ukraine crisis.

The world junior championship and men's championship are both scheduled to be held in Russia in 2023.

The men's Division 1 Group B championship is scheduled to start April 25 in Katowice, Poland. Katowice is about 300 kilometres west of the Poland-Ukraine border.

"The IIHF and its council condemn the use of military force and urge the use of diplomatic means to solve conflicts," the organization said in a release.

"Our thoughts are with the people in Ukraine and the Ukrainian ice hockey family."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press