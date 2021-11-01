II-VI Incorporated Announces Participation at ECOC Virtual Exhibition 2021

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical communications solutions for datacom and telecom networks, today announced that it will participate at the ECOC Virtual Exhibition, held November 1-3. The Company’s virtual booth will display product and technology capabilities from its broad portfolio of telecom and datacom components, modules, and subassemblies as well as wavelength-management ROADM and optical amplifier modules.



During the live event, II-VI will present a video at the Product Focus Theatre to highlight the unique applications of the world’s first high-performance compact 400G QSFP-DD coherent pluggable module. At the heart of the transceiver is an integrated transmitter and optical subassembly (IC-TROSA), which was honored with an ECOC Industry Award for product innovation.

In addition, II-VI Chief Marketing Officer Sanjai Parthasarathi will present, during the ECOC Market Focus replay, “Optical Communications for Satellite Networking: From Free Space Optics to Optics in Space” on November 3 at 9:45 a.m. CET. II-VI advisor Chris Cole will also participate to present “A New Specification for Multi-Wavelength Optical Laser Sources for Advanced Integrated Optics” on November 3 at 12:05 p.m. CET.

Registered attendees will have access to the II-VI virtual booth, Product Focus Theatre, and Market Focus sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



