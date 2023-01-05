iHuman (NYSE:IH) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at iHuman (NYSE:IH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on iHuman is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = CN¥62m ÷ (CN¥1.2b - CN¥482m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, iHuman has an ROCE of 8.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for iHuman compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for iHuman.

So How Is iHuman's ROCE Trending?

In terms of iHuman's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last two years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, iHuman has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 39% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, iHuman is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last year, the stock has given away 13% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Like most companies, iHuman does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

