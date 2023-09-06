IHS Holding Limited's (NYSE:IHS) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse IHS Holding Limited's (NYSE:IHS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. IHS Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops shared communications infrastructure in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. The US$2.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$460m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.5b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which IHS Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

IHS Holding is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Telecom analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$199m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 89%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of IHS Holding's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with IHS Holding is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

