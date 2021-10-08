IHIT says deadly Surrey shooting was targeted, linked to gang conflict

Surrey RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired on Tuesday night in the area of 124 Street and 80 Avenue and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on a driveway. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

Police identified the victim in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Surrey as Sharnbeer Singh Somal and said they suspect the violence is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The incident happened at around 9:56 p.m. PT near 124 Street and 80 Avenue in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP officers responded to reports of shots being fired and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on a driveway. Paramedics were called but the victim died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Somal, 28, who is from Surrey, was known to police.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Police said the shooting was targeted.

IHIT Sgt. David Lee said the violence highlighted the danger to the public.

"This shooting happened in a residential area. It was a total disregard for the safety of others," said Lee.

Shortly after the shooting, a black Ford pickup truck was found on fire near 129A Street and 72A Avenue, which investigators believe is connected to the shooting.

Shane MacKichan

Homicide investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and CCTV footage. They ask anyone with dash cam footage from vehicles in the area between 8 p.m. PT to 10:30 p.m. PT to contact them.

The public is being asked to contact police through the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.