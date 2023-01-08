IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) investors are sitting on a loss of 9.2% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) share price is down 10% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 1.8%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 8.2% over three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately IHH Healthcare Berhad reported an EPS drop of 0.5% for the last year. The share price decline of 10% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on IHH Healthcare Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that IHH Healthcare Berhad shareholders are down 9.2% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.8%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how IHH Healthcare Berhad scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

