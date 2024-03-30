iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Everything to Know About Monday's Show

The fan-voted award show will air live Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and ET

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Ludacris

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back and better than ever!

The award show, taking place Monday, is set to return for its 11th iteration with a star-studded list of attendees and performances.

This year's show will included exciting performance by stars like Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll and Tate McRae — while superstars like Cher and Beyoncé are set to major receive awards.

Here's everything to know about this year's big night.

Who's hosting?

This year's award show is turning up the heat with Ludacris as host.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the gig, Ludacris — who is also set to perform that night — opened up about his feelings ahead of the big night.

"When it comes to iHeart, it's all about energy. It's all about [viewers] seeing their favorite artists. It's about blowing the roof off of this venue, man," he said. "I think that it's just going to be fun because you have a great variety of people in here as well, so it should be good. And it's right after Easter, so come on, man."

On what he's looking forward to most, he said the show's "variety."

"I love that you got Jelly Roll on here, you got Lainey Wilson, you got Justin Timberlake. I'm not only hosting, but humbly speaking, I'm also performing. I just want to be a part of greatness. It's so much talent, so much energy and so much stuff to look forward to — and some surprises as well," he said.



Who will perform?

Jim Dyson/Redferns; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Tate McRae; Justin Timberlake; Jelly Roll

This year's show will include a variety of performances for all music lovers to enjoy.

Slated to take this year's stage is Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

There will also be a tribute performance for Cher, who is set to receive this year's icon award.

Who's nominated?

Leading this year's nominations is Taylor Swift — who scored nine total.

Trailing closely behind with eight nominations each is Jelly Roll, as well as SZA and 21 Savage.

The aforementioned stars are all nominated for song of the year, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Rema and Selena Gomez and 21 Savage’s collaborators on the nominated song “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

This year's show also added five new categories: pop artist of the year, pop song of the year, K-pop artist of the year, K-pop song of the year and best new artist (K-pop).

Who will make an appearance?

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Meryl Streep; Avril Lavigne; Katy Perry

In addition to the star-studded performers and nominees, a variety of celebrities, from musicians to actors, are expected to make an appearance.

Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa and Katy Perry will be present at this year's show.

Also set to make appearances are GloRilla, Jared Leto, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more.

Additionally, Green Day and TLC will be in attendance to receive the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards.



Who is receiving this year's innovator award?

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Beyonce

One word: Beyoncé.

The "Love on Top" singer will receive the honor this year, marking her influence on pop culture, her various creative risks throughout her career, and her ability to “successfully transform [her] music,” per a press release.

The honor comes only days after the release of ninth studio album, Cowboy Carter.

Who's receiving this year's icon award?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Cher

Cher is finally having her moment at the award show.

The "Believe" musician will be honored for “her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades," said a press release.

Cher has sold over 100 million records throughout her career and remains the only artist to have a No. 1 single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades.



Where to watch?

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1 from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX.

