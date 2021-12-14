Iguatemi Has Opened E-commerce Brick-and-mortar Pop-up in São Paulo

Iguatemi, one of the largest, full-service companies in Brazil’s shopping sector and the port of entry for luxury brands in South America, has opened an e-commerce brick-and-mortar pop-up, Iguatemi 365.

The boutique offers an innovative store concept, working as an extension of Iguatemi 365, the company’s digital storefront, in the physical world, where customers can experience the Iguatemi 365 portfolio of products in person.

More from WWD

Among the international brands participating are Love Shack Fancy, Re/Done, Citizens of Humanity, Agolde, Chiara Ferragni, Jonathan Adler, Smythson, Zero Maria Cornejo and Johanna Ortiz.

The 5,554-square-foot pop-up will be open throughout the holidays and next year.

The 365 Iguatemi pop-up in São Paulo, Brazil. - Credit: courtesy shot

courtesy shot

“One of the biggest challenges is to deliver the excellence of the Iguatemi experience across all channels,” said Carlos Jereissati, co-chief executive officer of Iguatemi. “The launch of the Iguatemi 365 guide shop reinforces our omnichannel business strategy, integrating sales platforms and connecting us even more with our costumers.”

The Iguatemi 365 pop-up is located within Iguatemi São Paulo and was designed by SIAA Arquitetos.

Among the 62 brands exhibited within the boutique, 30 are exclusive to Iguatemi and 18 do not yet have a physical presence in Brazil. There will be more than 1,600 product options curated by Iguatemi 365 and partner companies, who will periodically bring new pieces into the store, introducing consumers to more than 450 fashion, home, beauty, emporium and lifestyle brands available on the digital marketplace.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Golden Goose Opens at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo, Brazil .

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.