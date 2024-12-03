Igor Severino books first fight since serving suspension for biting UFC opponent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: (R-L) Igor Severino of Brazil punches Andre Lima of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Igor Severino will return for the first time since his infamous biting incident.

Severino (8-1) meets former two-time bantamweight champion Jonas Magard (17-6) Dec. 29 at OKTAGON 65 from O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, promotion officials announced Monday.

Severino was disqualified for biting Andre Lima in the arm during their fight in March, which was his UFC debut. The Dana White's Contender Series graduate was immediately released from his contract, and received a nine-month suspension and $2,000 fine from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Days after the incident, Severino apologized for biting Lima in an interview with MMA Junkie. He looks forward to returning to action for the prominent Czech-Slovak promotion.

"I will make my debut in OKTAGON MMA against Jonas Magard," Severino said in an Instagram video. "I'm very excited for the fight. I can't wait to go there and put on a show for everybody. Jonas, I see you soon. I'm ready. Dec. 29, let's go."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Igor Severino books first fight since serving suspension for biting UFC opponent