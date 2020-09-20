Igor diary: What happened when a devastating hurricane came to call

Whenever I think back on Hurricane Igor 10 years ago, images come flashing before me.

I spent that first day — Sept. 21, 2010 — in the field covering that catastrophic, history-making storm for CBC News.

I stayed on the road for more than a week, following the storm at first, and then witnessing the damage and capturing people's stories.

The images that come back to me are not just of sideways rain and howling wind.

It's not even the uprooted houses nor the rivers that had once been roads.

The images are also of people, their spirit of survival, of coming together to help one another, of finding the way through incredible circumstances.

Once Igor had pushed out to sea, more than 100 communities found themselves cut off. No roads, no power, no immediate access to food and other essentials, they were left to fend for themselves.

In the days that followed the storm, I was based in Clarenville, trying to reach as many of the communities as possible in the area and along the Bonavista Peninsula.

I know there was terrific damage in other places, particularly the Burin Peninsula. I saw it every night on Here & Now. The destruction I saw first-hand, though, was along the Bonavista Peninsula, and that's my focus here.

We truly were in this together

I had heard Random Island was particularly hard hit, so we chartered a local boat to take us there. You could not drive over the causeway.

