IGNOU OPENMAT Results 2020: NTA Declares Scores for MBA Entrance at ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU OPENMAT results 2020 are out for students seeking admission into MBA courses at the university. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, October 29 declared the result for the Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) OPENMAT 2020 exam. The candidates who had appeared for the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 exam can check the results on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University by browsing ignou.ac.in.

Those candidates who have appeared for the NTA IGNOU OPENMAT exam 2020 can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Locate the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open, click on OPENMAT link on the left-hand bar

Step 4: From the options in the section, choose the one that reads ‘results’

Step 5: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will be asked to fill the roll number and other details. Ensure all details entered in the form are of utmost accuracy. Next hit the submit tab

Step 6: Your IGNOU OPENMAT result 2020 will open in a new page

It must be noted that those candidates who qualify the IGNOU OPENMAT Exam 2020 will become eligible to apply for the MBA or related programmes. Those who will be applying for the management programme using the OPENMAT score, must ensure that they also submit all required documents at the concerned IGNOU regional centre.

This year, the OPENMAT XLVII edition was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The 200 marks exam was conducted in an online mode. It is worth noting that there has been no provision of negative marking in the exam. The total number of questions in the three hours long IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 paper were also 200. The exam paper was divided into four sections – English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and General Awareness. The exam which was in English only had all MCQ type question. Every question carried the weightage of one mark each. This year, the IGNOU OPENMAT exam 2020 was held on September 15.