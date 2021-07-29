IGNOU June TEE 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, 29 July, released the admit card/ hall ticket of for the June Term End Exam (TEE). The admit card has been released for postgraduate, under-graduate, diploma and certificate programs.

Students who have registered for the same can download their admit card from IGNOU's official website: ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June 2021 Term-end exam are scheduled to commence from 3 August, and will go on till 9 September 2021.

How to Download IGNOU June TEE Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in

  • Click on 'Hall Ticket for June 2021 Term End Examination' link on home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Key in your enrollment number and select your program

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for future use

According to the official instructions, the exams will be conducted in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM and evening session from 2 PM to 5PM.

IGNOU June TEE examination was earlier scheduled to begin from 15 June. But it was later postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The official notification read, “After the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021 tentatively scheduled to be held from 15 June has been postponed until further notification."

