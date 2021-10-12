IGNOU extends registration deadline for ODL, UG, PG courses till 25 October

The registration deadline for the July 2021 session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The university has extended the last date only for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Distance Learning (ODL) courses.

As per the latest update on IGNOU's official portal, the deadline to submit the registration form for IGNOU July 2021 session has now been extended till 25 October. Previously, the last date was 11 October. With this date extension, students are now given 14 days more to complete the IGNOU 2021 registration process.

Aspirants, who have not yet registered, can do so by visiting the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/. Candidates should note that this deadline extension does not apply to the certificate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, and awareness courses.

Meanwhile, the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2021 has also been pushed ahead till 31 October.

Steps to apply for IGNOU July 2021 session:

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://ignou.ac.in/.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads "Links for Online Admission Portal July 2021 Session for all the Programmes (Except Certificate) is extended till 30th September 2021".

Step 3: As a new window opens, candidates opting for ODL courses should click on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. While those opting for online courses can click on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Step 4: Register yourself by providing details and uploading documents. Then, submit the application form.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use or reference.

Before applying for the IGNOU July 2021 session, candidates should check the eligibility criteria. Also, while applying online, applicants need to enter their personal and academic details on the portal correctly.

