IGNOU Admission 2020: Deadline for admission and re-registration extended to 16 August

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the submission of admission and re-registration application forms till 16 August. Candidates can apply for admission process online through the official site ignou.ac.in.

According to a report in NDTV, the last date of admission to the programmes earlier was 31 July. The deadline has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programmes that have been included for the July 2020 session are MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables and Dairy Farming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A report in Times Now mentioned that IGNOU is also offering admission to a number of online programs and SWAYAM courses.

The University is offering 13 courses that are to be taught online and has also added another 24 courses on the SWAYAM Portal taking the total number to 45 courses.

Here's a direct link to register - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Meanwhile, IGNOU will be conducting Term End Examination (TEE) June 2020 for final year/final semester students from the first week of September.

The examinations are being organised as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Also See: IGNOU term end exams for final year students to begin from first week of September; apply on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU to conduct June TEE 2020 exam for final year or semester students in first week of September

Read more on India by Firstpost.