IGNOU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Pushed to 30 September

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that the last date of admission for all Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses has been extended to 30 September.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the courses directly on the university website- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

As per the official IGNOU notice, extension of deadline does not apply to certificate and semester-based courses MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

However, the last date of admission to the CMAD (Certificate in Mobile Application Development) programme is 30 September.

IGNOU has been offering undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode for a long time and only recently began to offer courses online too.

The university also recently released the admit cards for IGNOU June-term end exam (TEE) 2020 on its official website -ignou.ac.in. The IGNOUS TEE June/September exam will be held from 17 September -16 October.

Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in using their university credentials. The IGNOU TEE June/ September 2020 exam will be held in two shift s, at centres across the country.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.IGNOU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Pushed to 30 SeptemberCLAT 2020 Admit Cards Released, Check How to Download . Read more on Education by The Quint.