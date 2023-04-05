Ignoring the Strauss review was a mistake that will be felt this county season

Andrew Strauss at Lord's

There is not much long grass at Lord’s because it is so pristine, but somewhere lurking at the Home of Cricket is Sir Andrew Strauss’s review into the county game that could have seen a very different championship season start on Thursday.

Instead, his proposals were met with fierce opposition from supporters defending the format they love and deep suspicion over the motives of the England and Wales Cricket Board that stretch back years before to the bungled selling of the Hundred concept to existing fans.

But even if his proposals for a six-team premier league championship, with two conferences of six sitting below, reducing matches from 14 to 10, died a death in county committee rooms, there is still change in the air... it will just be done differently.



The new leadership at the ECB - chief executive Richard Gould and chair Richard Thompson - recognise that by ignoring Strauss the counties have ended up with the very thing everyone accepted could not happen - the status quo. And it is unlikely to change for 2024 either - another two years wasted when the cricket world elsewhere is rapidly evolving.



Part of the problem for the Strauss review was that it exposed the gulf between the centre and the counties. By not having the Hundred as part of its remit, the review was too easily dismissed as the ECB protecting its own baby at the expense of a championship founded by the Victorians. Lovers of red-ball cricket had seen enough, impressively organised resistance and put the frighteners on county chairs to reject it.

The proposals were sound and would have increased the competitiveness of the championship with the emphasis on play-offs for promotion and relegation. However, by also proposing a reduction to the Blast from 14 to 10 games, it just came across to county fans as too much of an attack, so the cricketing merits were lost in the argument.

So who will put their head in the lion’s mouth again? If Strauss, the only captain apart from Len Hutton to win Ashes series home and away, cannot sell change by gathering together some of the leading experts on high performance in British sport - including Sir Dave Brailsford - then who?



The answer is the “two Richards” will take a different approach. On Wednesday there was a meeting of the Professional Game Group, a panel made up of county chief executives - two from international grounds, two from non-Test counties - and ECB officials.



The PGG is to be scrapped along with the professional cricket committee which has overseen the county game for decades, and merged into a powerful new board - the Professional Game Board - which one source described as becoming the “definitive” decision-making body over cricket in England. In theory, it will streamline the process and avoid the messiness of the board commissioning a report and then having to sell it to its stakeholders.



A recruitment process and terms of reference were due to be agreed on Wednesday with the acknowledgement the county game needs to move fast and evolve.



One of Strauss’s warning shots to the counties was the growth of franchise cricket, which surprised some in the shires and highlighted how out of touch they are with the real cricket world developing beyond their own horizons.

Major League Cricket is launching this summer in the United States and will lure overseas players away from the Blast. It will not contain English cricketers in its first year, but it is only a matter of time. Players need a non-objection certificate from their counties to play in another league, so potentially they could block players, but the NOCs have never been tested legally and probably do not hold much water.

Counties will see a talent drain away from the championship as the better cricketers pull in more franchise deals and wonder if they need the championship. At the moment, the players’ love of red-ball cricket and kudos of winning the title still counts for something, but not necessarily to the latest generation coming through. The PGB will also be hugely influential in negotiations over the county partnership agreement - the pot of money the counties receive annually from the ECB that keeps them alive.



The success of the “Bazball” revolution covered up many inadequacies in the championship and enabled opponents to dismiss Strauss’s argument that playing fewer matches, and concentrating the talent, would raise standards.



Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes are working miracles with the same players but even though the captain grew up in Durham, both are outsiders. It has taken a foreign coach to free up England players, it is not the English system that is working.



Strauss originally started his project hoping for change in 2023 but it was soon kicked down the road to 2024, which was the death knell for his reforms.



Strauss is said to be disillusioned with English cricket and its refusal to change. He will not be short of offers elsewhere in broadcasting and business and it is probably time for another voice to try to persuade county diehards that, unless they accept some form of change, the championship will wither.



Gould has been heavily influenced by his time in football and likes the pyramid system. He knows from his time at Surrey that the current schedule is unworkable and creating a better relationship between the Hundred and county cricket benefits both sides massively; the money and new supporters the Hundred brings combined with the county game producing the players who play in it.



The only changes this summer are cosmetic. The trial of the Kookaburra ball instead of the Dukes for two rounds in high summer is aimed at helping England take wickets overseas and the number of points for draws has been reduced from eight to five to promote attacking cricket. It is not a lot after all the work put in, hours of meetings, cost of consultancy fees and Strauss’s publicity drive.