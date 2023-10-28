Ignore the statistics: French cuisine is the best in the world

French gastronomy is defending itself once again – here's why - Getty Images/500px

French gastronomy is defending itself once again. As you will have heard, from next year (or maybe 2025), French restaurants will be obliged to indicate on menus which dishes have been made from scratch in their kitchens. Thus will they be distinguished from frozen or bought-in ready-made meals – “warmed-up factory-made food,” as it was characterised earlier this week – and French cuisine be put back on track, once again setting the world’s standards.

It is said that, presently, only 4 per cent of France’s 175,000 restaurants produce meals they’ve made themselves. It’s said by Alain Fontaine, president of the Association of Master Restaurateurs representing the top end of the trade. Clearly, it suits him to put some distance between his association and the hordes of micro-wavers, defrosters and fast-fooders.

And clearly this move is a good thing. Though the 175,000 figure includes bars, pubs, take-aways and even some bakeries, 4 per cent, if correct, remains unimpressive. It’s also a measure which the French catering business should have seen coming, following the flop of a similar, but voluntary, scheme introduced in 2014.

But it needs nuancing. French restaurants, like restaurants everywhere, have had a torrid time of late. Covid shut them down, staff subsequently proved unfindable, and prices have rocketed. An estimated 4,500 French restaurants shut down in 2022.

As one Languedoc restaurateur said: “We’re being strangled. The only way through for some is to buy in some dishes and trust that nobody minds. Which, generally, they don’t.”

This isn’t surprising. I’ve eaten some mediocre restaurant-prepared stuff – most recently, this week, shin of gristle with trace elements of beef accompanied by way too many root vegetables – and been very happy with, again recently, bought-in sea bass. (I asked; the restaurateur replied honestly.)

It may be, then, that bought-in meals are good or bad depending on whether, well, they are good or bad. It may also be the only way out, if we wish to avoid further mass closures.

“Home-made” also raises the question of what counts as “home-made”. May one buy in the pastry, if the tarts are then prepared on site? And what of frozen stuff? The rules of the original voluntary scheme of 2014 allowed frozen produce to be delivered – all except frozen chips. There’s scope here for months of negotiation.

Final nuance: food is only one part of the restaurant experience. If the company is good, the personnel pleasant and smiling, the atmosphere convivial and the wine ample, I’ll happily overlook details of where the food was prepared. As long as it’s ok, of course.

But – end of nuancing – it’s evidently better in general that chefs prepare their own food. We might understand why they don’t, and sympathise, but it’s better if they do. And better if we’re informed via the menu. Then we may take notice or not. This shouldn’t be a moral crusade (mass-produced lasagne is not the work of the devil) but merely a way of keeping French gastronomy in the premier league.

And making the most of its basic elements, the cuisine’s building blocks. Which building blocks? There are dozens. Here are 10 I’d like to see in any kitchen, and where to find them.

Truffles

Some £900 a kilo is a hell of a price to pay for an item dug up by a dog or a pig. That was, though, roughly what you had to shell out for the underground fungus, the tuber melanosporum, earlier this year in winter markets across Provence and the Dordogne. Cash only, too, to blokes who aren’t necessarily as honest as they look. And they don’t look that honest. But, as France’s greatest truffle man, Clément Bruno, has said: “Truffles ennoble everything they touch.”

A basket full of truffles - Universal Images

Test this in his Chez Bruno restaurant in Lorgues (restaurantbruno.com). Otherwise, the Jaumard family over in Monteux, near Carpentras, host one-night truffle discovery breaks for £295 a couple (truffes-jaumard.com). And up near Beaune in Burgundy, where truffles are slightly cheaper, the English-speaking Charles family have truffling and vines: Hautes Côtes, Pommard, Meursault, Volnay. Best of all worlds. Two nights in among it all (bed, food, truffle hunting and eating, wine) for £408 per couple (lacombotte.com).

Oysters

You’re resistant to oysters? Think they look like something in a handkerchief when you’ve a heavy cold? Make for the Huitre La Toulverne on the lick of land beyond Baden on the Gulf of Morbihan in Brittany. Ivan Sélo, the spit of Simon Pegg, will boat you out to the oyster beds, bring you back to his sheds, feed you oysters and white wine and, if you’re still not convinced, well, you’ve had a lovely time anyway. Be prepared for his questions: oysters’ main predators? Daurade, or sea-bream. When a parent oyster expels 12 million larvae, how many survive? Three. (huitrelatoulverne.fr; three-hour session £39).

For oysters, make for the Huitre La Toulverne - Photodisc/Getty

Cheese

Where to start? Camembert, obviously. South-east of Caen, the most famous rural hamlet in the world hosts tastings within a good little museum set-up. It explains, inter alia, how a priest on the run from the French Revolution taught local lass Marie Harel the rudiments of soft cheese making (maisonducamembert.com; £3.90). Then Roquefort, another titchy place (population 550), near Millau in the Aveyron. Legend suggests that a shepherd boy around there spotted a beautiful shepherdess, dumped his cheese sandwich in a damp cave and lit out to woo her. He failed, returned to his sandwich which, in the meantime had grown mouldy and, he discovered, delicious. Voilà Roquefort, still refined in those caves. Visit the Roquefort Société for £6.50 (roquefort-societe.com).

Choucroute

In Alsace, wars keep French and Germans apart, fermented cabbage brings them together. (It’s sauerkraut in German.) Then again, I wouldn’t bother sharing this insight. Locals will think you simple-minded. Go instead to Krautergersheim, French capital of choucroute for an intro to the subject at producers Meyer-Wagner (choucroute-wagner.fr). Later, drive 30 minutes north-east to Strasbourg and the Maison Kammerzell by the cathedral. It’s a terrific 15th-century half-timbered building full of frescoes, stairs, alcoves, snugs and vaults. Order its choucroute dish, with the full cardiac-arrest array of accompanying pork cuts, and you’ll need winching from the table with a block and tackle. Fortunately, the Kammerzell’s bedrooms are to hand (maison-kammerzell.com; doubles from £130).

Krautergersheim is the French capital of choucroute - Getty

Charolais beef

The huge-rumped white cattle graze a rustic southern Burgundy which, with pastures, hedges, rivers and streams, invariably reminds me of rural Lancashire. So that’s great. That they also furnish the best beef in France is a bonus. Test this claim at the Maison Doucet top-end hotel and restaurant in Charolles (whence Charolais), north-west of Macon. If you resist the six-course beef menu in Frédérc Doucet’s posh restaurant (it’s £126), try the Charolais menu in the associated Bistrot du Quai, for £46. Stay overnight, doubles from £149 (maison-doucet.com).

Mushrooms

Mushroom hunting through French forests is, right now in autumn, as popular as adultery. As potentially lethal, too. You need to go roaming with an expert, to distinguish your ceps and chanterelles from the death caps and European destroying angels, thus avoiding a slow, painful death. Franck Quinton is the man. He is more enthusiastic, and more knowledgeable, about mushrooms than any person you’ve ever met. At his Michelin-starred Manoir Du Lys hotel and restaurant just outside Bagnoles-de-l’Orne, in southern Normandy, his mushroom breaks involve fungus-hunting, eating, cooking, drinking, eating some more and staying in what is a fine family hotel. Around £999 all in per couple for two nights, £547 for one (manoir-du-lys.com).

Foie gras

If you disapprove, skip on. If not, follow me to the south-western Gers departement where, outside the market town of Condom (please: all the jokes have been made; they weren’t funny the first time), the Martin Neuf farm produces the best duck fat liver I’ve recently tasted. Plus pork products from Gascon black pigs. Birds and beasts are raised free range and the welcome terrific, in a remote and rolling land of sunlit certainties (martinneuf.fr). Later, drive on to the Hotel de France in county capital Auch, a lovely provincial town hotel, creaking stairs and all, reviewed and corrected for the 21st century. Dinner in the Grande Salle restaurant is astonishing value for money (hoteldefrance-auch.com; doubles from £83; five-course dinner from £47).

Charcuterie

Every region of France reckons that it’s ace at charcuterie (salami, cold cuts, cured or preserved meat, call it what you will), and they all are. A special mention, mind, for mountain meats from the Auvergne and Pyrenees – you really need to try the Bigorre jambon noir sliced paper thin – and the black pudding of Mortagne-au-Perche in Normandy. Mortagne is French black pudding (boudin noir) capital.

Every region of France reckons that it’s ace at charcuterie - Moment RF/Getty

The little old town has five producers, a Saturday morning market replete with the stuff and, on the third weekend of March, the only international black pudding festival that anyone needs. “Black pudding contains six times more iron than spinach,” says boudin noir master J-Claude Gotteri. “It should be provided free by social security”. Eat it at the Hotel du Tribunal for £17; stay over for from £95 (hotel-tribunal.fr).

Wine

I’m assuming you can manage this one yourselves. Wherever you are, turn into the nearest vineyard and Bob’s your uncle. If he’s not, if the welcome is cool, leave at once. There’s certainly a nicer winery nearby.

Bread

This year’s best traditional Parisian baguette is made by Tharshan Selvarajah, a 37-year-old who arrived in France from Sri Lanka in 2006 – and is, apparently, allergic to flour. In the annual comp, last May, Mr Selvarajah’s bread topped 175 rivals. Among other perks, he now gets to deliver 30 baguettes a day to the Elysée Palace from his Au Levain des Pyrénées premises in the 20th arrondissement (lepaindetharshan.fr). Best bread nationally is from Gourmandises & Traditions in the village of Beaulieu, near Montpellier. I’ll say no more. There are already quite enough people ahead of me in the queue (boulangerie-gt.com).

