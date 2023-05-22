Ignore the doomsayers – Britain is poised for a new industrial revolution

Supercomputer - PAUL KUSKE

The story goes that Rome fell due to barbarian hordes. Another that it was ravaged by climate change and plague. Recently, though, historians have taken to playing with the idea that Rome fell quite simply due to a failure of imagination – that it rose to become the undisputed world hegemon by the first century AD, and then stood still. No Roman ruler, poet or philosopher could summon a vision of the future. Augustus precociously declared the end of history, with no possibility to surpass what had already been achieved. And then it crumbled.

Many will argue there are parallels with the West’s predicament today. Having reached a position of global supremacy, it is unable to muster a brighter vision of the future, and so it luxuriates in dystopia instead. Just take the news cycle of late: climate protesters have turned the Trevi Fountain nightmare-black, to mark the end of days that awaits us. The chief executive of the world-leading research outfit OpenAI has warned congress that the technology could “cause significant harm to the world”. Leading economists are prophesying a financial collapse even more cataclysmic than the last.

True, Britain’s economy is today a farce wrapped in an enigma – a high-tax, cheap-wage doom loop that cannot be unpicked for fear it could set off a pensions timebomb. Meanwhile, as the US is forced to increase its debt ceiling to prevent a catastrophic default, it is struggling to conceal the fact that it might just have reduced the “liberal order” to a giant Ponzi scheme, borrowing its own currency into existence and flogging bonds to China in order to service loans it will never be able to pay off.

Yet predictions that the West is on the way out are overblown. In fact it is on the cusp of a game-changing boom that could rescue it from its current vicious cycles of stagnation and dysfunction – if only it had the foresight and imagination to grasp it.

Supply chain disruption and tensions with China spell a potential new golden age for advanced manufacturing, from semiconductors to electric vehicles. More importantly though, 80 years after the invention of the first computer, and away from the Silicon Valley bubble, the penny has finally started to drop about how we can use the technology to unleash unprecedented growth. That is, by figuring out ways that computers and humans can work together to innovate – with the computer’s capacity for problem solving complementing human knowledge and creativity.

A new generation of robots that will work alongside people are about to be unleashed on factory floors, freeing humans to oversee and improve production lines. Meanwhile, drug developers are revolutionising medical research by using supercomputers to sift through huge data banks and draw up shortlists of experimental treatments for serious illnesses. This is empowering scientists to in turn follow hypotheses and hunches, exploring avenues they may have never otherwise considered.

Despite these transformative trends, the received wisdom remains that the West is screwed – and that Britain is doubly screwed, having been dumb enough to leave the EU in an era of stagnation and protectionism. But in fact, Britain is exceptionally well placed to tap a tech innovation boom. Brexit may turn out to be a stroke of genius; in light of the EU’s increasingly botched AI regulations, the UK has an opportunity to now position itself as a rival hub just a short hop away.

As the knowledge economy beckons, our country is also experiencing a spectacular surge in services exports. And despite measly government funding, our world-class scientists are still shifting the dial with game changing work. Take the UK-based Quantinuum, which comes a step closer to making a breakthrough with multi-tasking supercomputers.

Still, pessimism continues to triumph in Britain and the wider West. Perhaps that is because, like the late Romans, we are struggling to figure out a lucid story about where we have been, where we want to go next and what it will take to get there. Increasingly, it seems that many elites are giving up on progress altogether. While yesterday’s far-Left championed a rival vision of progress based on socialist central planning, today it rejects the whole notion of progress. In the wake of the postmodern turn, too many intellectuals now reject Enlightenment rationalism as logically untenable and morally repulsive, bound up in the legacies of slavery and centuries of eco-degradation.

Nor is the Right in much of a position to lecture the Left, as it slides into its own form of blinkered declinism – fixating on symptoms rather than root causes of Western stagnation. Take its growing obsession with mass immigration, which merely reflects an addiction to cheap imported labour amid poor innovation. This is a disaster because certain circles have powerful vested interest in preventing us from seeing the light about the future’s possibilities.

Now, both Left and Right are going to need to climb out of their rabbit holes. We badly need to focus on exactly how computers and human workers can work together to innovate – even if Silicon Valley refuses to give up its deranged infatuation with prospects for a human-level AI that will surpass and replace us.

The other eureka insight that Big Tech doesn’t want us to figure out is that the computer age demands an Enlightenment on steroids, in which progress is propelled not by a small clique of scientists and technologists but the mass creativity of the entire workforce. Just as industrial age machines would have been useless without an abundance of workers to fuel and operate them, computer technology will prove (and is proving!) largely useless without workers using it creatively to solve difficult problems.

This goes against the worldview of Big Tech, which wants to maintain the elitist view that, as more redundant workers are inevitably booted out of the labour pool, progress will be the preserve of a few tech geniuses (who happen to have not produced anything remotely earth-shattering to consumers since the iPhone almost two decades ago years ago).

The bottom line is that Britain and the West have a potentially exciting future ahead. We must come up with a new story of progress, lest it slip through our fingers.

