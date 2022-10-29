Ignore the cynics – Britain has become the greatest melting pot in the world

No one has made a fuss about Sunak’s ethnicity – and this silence speaks volumes - Reuters/Hannah McKay

When King Charles III is crowned next May, a Hindu Prime Minister will leave 10 Downing Street with his Indian wife to attend the ceremony. The Muslim Mayor of London will already be at Westminster Abbey. Security will be headed up by the Home Secretary, a Buddhist. The only white holder of a great office of state, Jeremy Hunt, will arrive with his Chinese wife. And the Chief Rabbi will walk from Clarence House, having stayed the night as the guest of the King and Queen Consort. It will be a perfect scene of modern Britain.

While decades in the making, the change is disorientating to some. Joe Biden’s welcoming of “Rashee Sanook” has been much mocked but, in his defence, the roll call at Westminster has been changing rather a lot recently. The longer-term change in Britain is even more profound. When Biden entered politics, just six per cent of the UK workforce were foreign-born. Now it’s nearer 20 per cent, a higher rate than the US itself. There is no Statue of Liberty at London Victoria coach station, no equivalent of an “e pluribus unum” (“out of many, one”) national motto. But we now have a decent claim to being the greatest melting pot in the world.

Global perception lags behind the quietly transformed British reality. Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show in the US, assumed there would be a racist backlash to Rishi Sunak in No 10. So he based a sketch attacking what he assumed Brits would be saying: “The Indians are going to take over Great Britain and what’s next?... Women might be in positions of power!” All this, he said, simply served to highlight national paranoia and fragility.

In fact, the opposite is true: no one has made a fuss about Sunak’s ethnicity – and this silence speaks volumes. If a Hindu president were praying daily by a shrine in the White House – as Sunak will now be doing in No 10 – then America may provide the reaction that Noah speaks of. But no one in Britain cares very much. Any Brit flummoxed by the notion of a female prime minister will by now have had 43 years to adjust to the shock. Having Sunak in No 10 catches up with an everyday reality in Britain: one that is no longer controversial, or even remarkable.

Story continues

British bigots, Noah said, are panicked out of a sense that “they may do to us what we did to them”. Such language is unthinkable now, because “they”, are now “us”. The British birth rate compares favourably to most European countries, thanks to immigrants who do more than their fair share of rearing new Brits. Muslim households have provided one in 10 British children. One in four British children have an immigrant mother; in London, it’s over half. This has now been the case for years.

Unpacking the backlash against new UK PM Rishi Sunak #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/MJNPgv5APK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 26, 2022

In my household, 100 per cent of children have an immigrant mum. My wife is herself the daughter of refugees who fled the Soviets; she was born in Stockholm but never really considered herself Swedish. As a migrant child, she was taught Czech by the Swedish state under the “home language” scheme. She was born in Sweden, but such language reminds her that her “home” was the old country. Such little verbal slips add to the lingering feeling that new arrivals – or their children – cannot be properly Swedish.

But if you’re born here and raised here, then you’re British. If you move here and apply for a passport, you’re one of us. Anyone can become British – but you have to want to first. As a concept, it’s an all-encompassing entity, embracing people of any language or ethnicity. This isn’t the same as multiculturalism: a country coheres when its citizens unite around basic concepts. But that has worked in Britain to an extent that is still not appreciated.

Mohammed (under its various spellings) has been the number one British baby name for more than a decade – and society has not fallen apart at the seams. Polls show that Muslims are more likely than most to regard themselves as proudly British: there’s no tension between the faith and the sense of belonging.

When Mo Farah celebrated his Olympic win by getting on his knees and praying as if in a mosque, no one objected. He was still – and remains – a British hero. A recent advert for the British army shows a unit stopping in the battlefield to let a Muslim colleague pray. The jihadist menace, quite rightly, gets lots of press coverage – but terrorists are no more part of Islam than IRA support was part of my faith: Catholicism. The story of the everyday integration of Muslims is a success marked by just how uneventful it has been.

The ‘browning’ of the British elite

Long ago, it stopped being unusual to see non-white faces at the top of our institutions. A third of Premiership football players are non-white, and some teams can start with no British players in the line up. One of Britain’s biggest banks, Barclays, is now run by CS Venkatakrishnan (an American). One of Britain’s Oscar-winning films this year was The Long Goodbye, produced by Riz Ahmed. One of the main voices during the Covid debate was the British Medical Association, run by Chaand Nagpaul.

Of course, this could all be window-dressing. Organisations may promote ethnic minorities to visible positions to disguise a lack of diversity in the ranks more generally. But surveys show diversity is real and widespread. Ethnic minority workers are, if anything, more likely to hold jobs as senior managers or professionals than white workers. The latest ONS survey shows that 42 per cent of Asians work in “professional” or managerial occupations, more than the 35 per cent for white workers. How could this be so, if skin colour was genuinely a meaningful bar to progression in modern Britain?

An immigrant in Austria, Belgium, Germany or Sweden is at least twice as likely to be unemployed as a native. In the UK, there’s hardly any difference (4.4 per cent vs 3.3 per cent). Racism here is a toxic taboo, a world view that even louts do not dare repeat in public. It can be found in graffiti or the digital equivalent (comments posted online by anonymous trolls). If racism were a strong-but-silent force in British society, non-white people would not do as well at school, university or in the workplace. But in extensive educational, social and economic data it is impossible to find any such trend.

Schools: the melting pot

The school system offers a snapshot of the British melting pot in action. Bangladeshi children, for example, tend to come from poorer families – and lag behind others at the end of primary school (the so-called Key Stage 2 exams). But by GCSEs, they have excelled. At the end of compulsory schooling, Chinese pupils do the best, with a GCSE “attainment 8” mark of 66. Asian children are next with 54.5, black African children with 48.5 and white children come last with 47.7. This rough ranking continues through to the university stage: ethnic minority individuals make up 20 per cent of young adults, but 25 per cent of those taking top A-level grades (and getting into Oxford).

The school data use the “big five” ethnicities, which lump Indian Hindus together with Pakistanis, newly arrived West Africans with second-generation Caribbeans. Drill down deeper into the data and you find huge differences between these smaller groups. The wealthier urban Gujaratis are very different from rural Mirpuri. On pay, for example, Hindu people do better than their white counterparts, who do better than Muslim groups (Pakistani and Bangladeshi). In education, black Africans do better than white people, who do better than Caribbeans. There are big, indefensible inequalities here. But ones obscured by the old clichés of race relations.

Where have the race riots gone?

British social problems, too, tend not to come in colours. We tend to avoid the equivalent of the burnt-out cars in the Muslim-dominated “banlieues” of Paris, or the regular bombings of Sweden’s immigrant gangland crime. Recent disturbances in Leicester saw Hindu and Muslim gangs squaring up to each other, which stood out because it is so unusual. When immigrants move here, the old hatreds usually die. Muslims and Jewish leaders regularly meet in Manchester for kosher meals. One of my son’s school friends has a Greek Cypriot mum and Turkish Cypriot dad: a union that, when I was living in that still-segregated country, I thought I’d never see.

So a rich racial mix can be found at the top and bottom of British society. Recall the 2011 London Riots, where the video footage and subsequent trials afterwards showed a veritable Benetton advert of racial integration.

A fusion dialect, Multicultural London English (MLE), is now challenging cockney as the capital’s accent – coming through in slang, music, even poetry. An academic study into this phenomenon found the dialect can “no longer be attributed to specific ethnic groups”. Studies into criminal gangs, and the infamous “county lines” drug smuggling networks, show that they reflect the ethnic mix of the area.

Such problems need urgent attention, but if you look at them through a black vs white racial lens you’ll get it wrong. This is why, as home secretary, Priti Patel banned her officials from using BAME (Black and Minority Ethnic) as an acronym. She saw this as an ideological phrase, born of the idea that non-white people were in the same unfortunate boat. Patel, whose parents fled Idi Amin’s Uganda, belongs to one of the most successful immigrant groups. Others have not had the same success, and anyone who cares about inequality in modern Britain needs to ask why.

This challenges the simplistic narrative of the race relations industry: that Britain is a country of “white privilege”, where “institutional racism” means that “people of colour” face constant discrimination in a system controlled by white people.

Immigrant optimism: the secret sauce

The clichés – of a country where the white ruling class use private schools to retain their privilege – are difficult to reconcile with a Britain where 36 per cent of private school pupils are from ethnic minorities. The ladders are there, but they are being used enthusiastically by people who came to Britain precisely to climb them. The solidly middle-class Sunak family sent their son to Winchester, one of the greatest schools in England. Ever since their son made his fortune, he has been sending a chunk of it to Winchester to pay for scholarships, so more might follow in his path.

Sunak is unlikely to dismantle the apparatus used by his family, and countless others, to pursue what Michael Howard referred to as the British dream. One that saw Sajid Javid’s illiterate mother take him to the library after school to study more and his father use what spare money they had to hire a private tutor to stop Javid dropping out of school aged 16 (as his brother had done). That tutor kept lessons going when the Javid money ran out and his help worked: the young Sajid did go to college, from which he went to Exeter University, into banking and then to Parliament and two of the three great offices of state.

This is sometimes referred to as “immigrant optimism” – when new arrivals have greater faith than natives that the education system is the springboard. Sajid Javid’s father was almost killed by Hindu partisans during partition (as a child he was on a train stopped by those looking for circumcised Muslims). He travelled to Britain and ended up with sons being a Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner (Bas Javid) a property tycoon (Atif Javid) and a politician who held more Cabinet posts than almost anyone still alive. That “dream” was very much a reality.

The gate theory

There is a slice of the world’s analysts and commentators who are blinded to the new British reality because they see the Brexit vote as a nativist yawp, a drawbridge-up moment from scared old white men who could not handle the modern world. The idea that it was a drawbridge-down moment to better engage with the world outside Europe is almost incomprehensible to many.

During that Brexit vote, one of the questions was why Australians and Nigerians should be second-class immigrants, and Europeans first-class. Britain doesn’t mentally divide the world in that way, so why should the immigration system? Again, looking at the British Cabinet is a fair reflection of immigrant groups and the location of our global family connections. India has now replaced Poland as the single biggest source of migrants.

The current net migration rate – arriving at a rate of 240,000 a year – remains controversial. But it also reflects another powerful truth about modern Britain; you might call it the gate rule. Countries can be judged by whether people are lined up at the gate trying to get out, or trying to get in. If migrants were queuing at Dover, risking death to get to France, we really would have cause to worry. They queue for Britain because they know people will make room for them, in more than economic ways. An abuse of our openness, to be sure, but the strength of that hospitality is understood worldwide. To millions abroad, Britain is seen as “a beacon, a shining light, a promise of a better life”.

These were the words used by Kemi Badenoch in her maiden speech in Parliament. That speech was striking because it showed immigrant patriotism, from a Nigerian who actively chose Britain – and who, upon arrival, could not work out why more people here didn’t speak about the country in the way that she saw it.

I used to work with her at The Spectator (she was, briefly, our tech chief) and she’d sometimes upbraid me for too much pessimism in the magazine. It’s an amazing country, she’d say, would it really hurt to say so a bit more often? Why all the self-criticism? Now reappointed as equalities minister, she sees half of her job as telling the true story of Britain: of the success of integration and of the falsehood behind much of the narrative of so-called “critical race theory”. She once caused uproar in Parliament by saying the UK is “one of the best places in the world to be black”. She later corrected herself: not one of the best, she said. The best.

The Sunak premiership matters because it highlights how those of Indian descent are starting to look like the most successful immigrant group since the Huguenots. Rather than talk about British Asians as set-upon or discriminated against, it might be better to ask what they have been doing right – and what can be learned. If brown skin is not, in and of itself, a barrier to advancing in Britain, then a new conversation can start about what factors really are at play. And whether geographical location, social class or other factors are driving the growing and indefensible divides.

Badenoch’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities sought to open the next stage in the debate. If we can move on from patronising phrases such as BAME and “people of colour” that lump non-white people together, we can ask questions: why are Africans doing better than Caribbeans in the same classroom? Is family structure an issue? Is it emphasis on education? Why does the white working class seem to have less faith in education as a route out of poverty? Can this attitude be changed – and how?

Perhaps Sunak will start this conversation. Perhaps it is Badenoch’s job as equalities minister to do this. But it might be time to admit that Britain has not done a bad job in providing social ladders that are being effectively climbed by newcomers and their families. The more searching question to ask is why this system isn’t working so well for white people in places like Barnsley, Dudley and Middlesbrough, and if a more proactive policy might be needed. This is the greatest poverty puzzle of our age – and it won’t be solved if it’s never discussed.

There are many issues vexing Britain. But something we have got right, to an extent that other countries have not, is creating a thriving, multiracial, multifaith democracy.

To the critics of Britain, who cling to an extinct caricature of a nation marked by white snobbery, our country’s evolution will be as hard to digest as the new names are to pronounce. But to millions around the world, Prime Minister Sunak will be an obvious sign of what they already know: that, for all its imperfections, this great and fabled nation is quietly leading the world in opportunity, integration and the forging of a modern state.