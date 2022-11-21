An ignorant American’s guide to the World Cup and the game of 'soccer'

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
·5 min read

If you’re like me and follow traditional American sports like football, competitive eating and yelling at people on the internet, you’re probably wondering what all the fuss is over this so-called World Cup.

For blissfully ignorant Americans, it’s a global soccer tournament held every four years, and if you dozed off midway through the word “soccer,” I get it.

Is the World Cup a big deal? Well, the U.S. men's national team’s first game against Wales, which I don’t think is even a country, ended in a 1-1 tie, so I’m going to have to say no, it’s not a big deal. A tie is bad enough, but 1-1? That’s just numerically embarrassing. If the World Cup were a big deal, America would have DOMINATED, because we dominate all important things, like basketball and war and economic inequality.

The World Cup will be hard to avoid for the next month

Like it or not, the World Cup will be getting plenty of attention here, presumably due to the slow creep of European socialism and that one person in every office who never shuts up about how “soccer is really great if you just give it a chance.” So to fulfill your American obligation of sounding smart without actually knowing what you’re talking about, I offer the following primer on the World Cup and answer a few pressing questions about the alleged sport of soccer:

U.S. players Yunus Musah, left, and Brenden Aaronson confront Wales' Gareth Bale at the World Cup in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, on Nov. 21, 2022.
What is soccer and what is the World Cup?

Soccer, which the rest of the world mistakenly calls “football,” is a game created in England in the Middle Ages, centuries before the invention of fun. It was viewed by commoners as an alternative way to be bored, and often involved large groups of people kicking around whatever kickable thing they had on hand and generally beating the snot out of each other.

Over time, the game evolved into something less interesting. Two teams would kick a ball back and forth across a large field and, without using their hands, see who could score the least.

This odd game became wildly popular in non-American parts of the world, eventually resulting in a global tournament called the World Cup, first played in 1930 in Uruguay, which, like Wales, I’m not entirely convinced is a real country. For soccer fans, the tournament is like if Christmas and the Super Bowl had a baby. For everyone else, it’s like watching a sports video game being played by two people who aren’t very good at it.

Why aren’t Americans as into soccer as the rest of the world?

In America, soccer is best known as “that thing you take your kid to on weekends and pretend to understand” or “the option we chose because it seems to involve fewer head injuries.”

Viewed by many Americans as a sport that makes golf seem exhilarating, soccer has grown in popularity here, but it remains a distant cousin to football, baseball and basketball.

Part of the problem is when an American says “soccer,” people from other parts of the world snicker and say, “You mean football?” They call soccer “football” and claim it was created before American football, which is technically true, but we Americans are not about to be corrected by a bunch of historically accurate foreigners.

It’s pretty hard to move past the nomenclature issue, frankly.

What are some key World Cup terms and phrases?

Goal: This is when a team scores a point by kicking the ball into the opponent’s net. It is celebrated deliriously because it rarely happens.

GOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!: The thing soccer announcers yell when a goal is scored, because they’re so happy it finally happened.

Pitch: The field the players stand on while very little happens for 90 minutes.

Human rights violations: The thing the World Cup’s host country this year, Qatar, doesn’t want anyone talking about.

Should I watch the World Cup?

Sure. I mean, as long as it doesn’t interfere with a proper sporting event like a college football game, a professional football game, a high school football game, a rerun of a college or professional football game, a basketball game (college or NBA), or a movie about football or basketball, or any other type of movie that you’ve seen fewer than three times.

Qatar defender Bassam Al-Rawi (15) slide tackles Ecuador forward Enner Valencia (13) at the World Cup on Nov. 20, 2022.
How can the United States win the World Cup?

It’s fairly simple. If the U.S. men’s national team wins its next game and scores more than 1 point, it will advance to the next round, UNLESS the next round begins on a Tuesday, in which case the U.S. team is eliminated. (If Tuesday happened to have a full moon, the U.S. team would not be eliminated.)  Or, if the U.S. team ties its next game 3-3, it will advance to the next round ONLY if the next closest team in its group has a name that starts with “L.” The third and final way for our team to advance is for all teams in the group to have the same total number of points, in which case it comes down to a dance-off.

The dance-off rule is part of why soccer is often called, by those who wrongly call it football, “the beautiful game.”

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup begins in Qatar, U.S. team ties Wales. Let me guide you.

