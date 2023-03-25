Ignite the Arts celebrates life of Warryn Berry

A quiet tribute in memory of one of their own is happening of the Ignite the Arts Festival weekend starting March 31.

One of the musical venues (Elk’s Hall) has been named on honour of Warryn Berry Stage in honour the talented young Naramata musician and artist who passed away in 2022 due to a medical condition. He was in his late 30’s.

“Warryn Berry was in the festival last year and he was just such an important part of building and supporting the arts community, whether directly or behind the scenes,” said festival executive director Paul Crawford. “He embodied so much of what the community is about and was always the first to step up. He was incredibly understated in his musicianship, incredibly modest, quiet but once you saw him you couldn’t forget him.”

“Warryn was a bright light in our town and I think it is important to acknowledge that. He was one of the quiet champions of what we’re trying to do here. He was a supporter of so much and so many people in so many ways.”

One of the musicians who will be playing on Warryn’s stage is Kelowna musician Robert McLaren who played with Berry in the group Lakeman.

“For me being in the festival is about Warryn. I guess it’s just a whole bunch of emotions,” said McLaren who is now in the band Cavernous that will be the final act Sunday at the Elk’s Hall. “It’s hard to say what I’ll be thinking when I’m up there but it’s going to be mainly gratitude. Gratitude to be part of such an awesome festival and to be able to honour an old friend.”

He and Berry played in last year’s inaugural festival as part of the group Okanagan Family Band.

“It’s very serendipitous this time around,” said McLaren. “Ignite (2022) was the last time I saw Warryn. “We were outside the art gallery and I was about to host a workshop and he was going to perform but we had one of those moments where we kept trying to leave but one of us would say something that got each other’s attention. It was one of those moments that kind of lingered. That was the last time I saw him.”

It was in 2005 at a pool party that he first met Berry who was playing in a band there.

“I was an instant fan and went to every show of his that I could,” said McLaren.

After leaving the area for a number of years the two met up again and joined with two other musicians to form the group Lakeman.

“I just had so much respect for him. I was honoured to have Warryn in my band and to create with him,” he said. “I learned so much from him, he was a powerhouse creatively and I felt we could never keep up with him.”

The Lakeman’s final recording was released last August and was dedicated to Berry.

McLaren remembered his friend’s unique sense of humour and his quiet demeanour and still feels his company when he is on stage.

“I feel like everyone that I had the kind of relationships like I had with Warryn, I can’t help but bring them along in my creative endeavours,” he said. “Many times when I’m playing I just kind of feel Warryn in there. You can just feel it.”

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald