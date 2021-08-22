Ignacio Bahamondes stuns Roosevelt Roberts with wild knockout kick in final seconds

Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile reacts after his knockout victory over Roosevelt Roberts in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night n August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Roosevelt Roberts was nearly through his bout with Ignacio Bahamondes on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 34.

All he had to do was make it another five seconds.

Yet as time was expiring in the final round, Bahamondes whipped out a wheel kick that may end up giving him the knockout of the year.

Bahamondes connected directly with Roberts’ chin, which sent Roberts sprawling to the Octagon floor out cold.

The match was stopped with just five seconds left in the third round.

The kick may have produced the best UFC photo this year, too. Bahamondes couldn’t have landed it better if he tried.

The view from above was just as good.

Did @jaulabahamondes just become the frontrunner for KO of the Year? 💥 #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/B0OY4v7VIG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 22, 2021

Naturally, fans went wild on social media.

Oooooooooh snap!!! Holy spin kicks! #UFCVegas34 — Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) August 22, 2021

WHAT A KO!!!!!!

Wow that was awesome. Congrats Bahamondes!#UFCVegas34 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) August 22, 2021

Wow ! This kid is a star, that kick was crazy ! #UFCVegas34 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 22, 2021

The win marked Bahamondes' first in the UFC, following his loss to John Makdessi earlier this year in his debut. He now holds a 12-4 overall record with nine knockouts in his fighting career.

